How businesses can upgrade their marketing by automating a real-time adaptive customer experience on any channel

In its new eBook, The Adaptive Marketer Top 10, Alterian offers a detailed inside view of the unique competitive edge businesses gain using these ten adaptive marketing techniques to deliver a real-time adaptive customer experience that maximizes revenue with each individual customer.

The Adaptive Marketer Top 10 contains proven results and specific examples of how marketers can create the most relevant and profitable customer experience possible. Only Adaptive Marketers can personalize messaging in real-time -- less than 100 milliseconds -- no matter where and when an interaction occurs, using both historical information and in-the-moment behavior data. This ensures that marketers are maximizing every opportunity with customers.

"Whether it's adapting externally to customers' unpredictable behavior or adapting internally at a brand's organization, the time has come for traditional marketers to become adaptive marketers," said Bob Hale, Alterian CEO. "To show how, we've created this 45-page eBook that shares the top ten ways adaptive marketers can surpass traditional marketing by converting their customer experience into their most competitive and unique advantage."

1. Opportunity Trees

Not journey maps: dynamic Opportunity Trees where customers control their journey and marketers create an adaptive customer experience based on the full and latest state of each customer profile

2. Adaptive Marketer Data Environment

Centralized and consolidated customer data at their fingertips; marketing-specific format for a single source of truth that they control instead of IT

3. Real-time Adaptive Customer Counts

Bypass IT and slow tools to get answers to their own questions on their own time in seconds!

4. Engineered Fields

Quickly edit and add new customer data variables on their own to make sure all customer data always adapts to specific marketing needs

5. Single Event View Reporting

Holistic, real-time view of what's going on inside their ecosystem at all times across multiple simultaneous campaigns

6. Integrated Audience Segments

Immediately turn insights into action within seconds using the same tool

7. Real-time Adaptive Email Campaigns

Email messaging stays relevant no matter what change in omni-channel customer behavior

8. Real-time Adaptive Omni-Channel Campaigns

Automate personalized messaging across the entire ecosystem that adapts to system-wide customer behavior in real-time no matter where or when

9. Real-time Adaptive Display Ad Targeting

Extend the adaptive customer experience across the internet to accurately identify and personalize customer ad experiences anywhere online

10. Real-time Adaptive Attribution

Analyze the impacts of both marketing and advertising interactions to see what it takes to get customers and prospects to convert, and the true ROI

