Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market, 2023

The "Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017-2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Transport oxygen concentrator markets at $135 million market in 2016 are set to become a $2.4 billion market in 2023 because they bring enormous value to people who use them while they are exercising and sleeping with a CPAP. Steady growth is anticipated because the transport units provide continuous oxygen flow capability.
Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the transport oxygen concentrators are used at night by patients on portable oxygen concentrators during the day. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities, the portable devices are useful for that during the day.
Transport oxygen concentrators are needed for night use by patients on portable oxygen concentrators during the day. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities, the portable devices are useful for that during the day. Distributors are concentrated on determining which stationary oxygen concentrator supports patient lifestyle.
The worldwide aging population is driving an increased need for supplemental oxygen. An increase in the number of people with COPD and other respiratory diseases represents the portion of the market that is dedicated to providing medical oxygen. Advantages of newer transport oxygen concentrator devices are that they weigh less, are somewhat quieter than older units, and are easy to use. They are generally affordable markets.
