SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Entelo today announced the addition of three key executives, Gaurav Kataria, Mike Trigg and Yasmin Zarabi, to lead Product & Data Science, Marketing and Business Development, respectively. Following the company's $20 million Series C financing round, these executives will further accelerate Entelo's rapid growth and transformation of the recruiting process.

Gaurav Kataria joins Entelo as vice president of product and data science and will lead Entelo's initiatives to apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to modernize recruiting. Kataria joins Entelo from Google where he led the data science group for Google Cloud working on Gmail, Google Docs, Chrome, Android and Cloud Platform. He will leverage his expertise in AI-driven product development to fully optimize the billions of data points Entelo uses to help employers find and engage the best talent.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Trigg will lead the company's product marketing, brand, communications and demand generation efforts. He will also serve as general manager of Entelo Envoy, the company's new product offering that automatically delivers interested job candidates directly to the inboxes of recruiters. Most recently, Trigg was the chief operating officer of Hightail, a leading SaaS-based file sharing and creative collaboration provider. He brings more than 20 years of marketing experience and a deep understanding of enterprise strategy to Entelo, which will be instrumental in the company's success.

Yasmin Zarabi joins Entelo as vice president of business and corporate development and will oversee the company's strategic partnerships and alliances. Zarabi joins the company from Hearsay Systems, where she was vice president of legal and compliance. With more than 17 years of corporate legal experience spanning private technology startups and public companies, Zarabi's strategic approach will help Entelo navigate the rapidly shifting recruiting technology landscape.

"Building on our strong revenue growth and successful series C financing, a major priority for Entelo has been to build out a world-class management team," said Jon Bischke, founder and CEO of Entelo. "With the addition of these incredible leaders, we are well positioned to continue our momentum and scale to new heights in 2018 and beyond."

