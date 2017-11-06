NEWMARKET, ON--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Mr. Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce on behalf of the Board of Directors the appointment of Chris Bitsakakis as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company and the President of the recently re-organized Rubber Solutions division, effective immediately.

Mr. Bitsakakis is a seasoned operations executive with over 25 years of progressive experience, predominantly in the manufacturing arena, the majority of which has been gained with rubber-based businesses and automotive parts suppliers. Mr. Bitsakakis has an extensive background in implementing lean manufacturing programs, streamlining and expanding facilities globally and a demonstrated track record of improving operational efficiencies and performance.

In his role as COO, Mr. Bitsakakis will have responsibility for the operations across all divisions of the Company, ensuring consistent execution of operational initiatives in support of the Company's strategic plan.

Mr. Schoch commented, "We are excited to have someone with Mr. Bitsakasis' credentials joining us, he will be a significant addition to the executive team and we look forward to his contribution at this important time in AirBoss' evolution."

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounders and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

Contact:

Lisa Swartzman

President

or

Gren Schoch

CEO

905-751-1188