

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has business ties to a shipping firm that profits from a company owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, who are under US sanctions, according to a vast leak of financial documents.



The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) Sunday released The Paradise Papers, a global investigation that reveals the offshore activities of some of the world's most powerful people and companies.



The leak, dubbed the Paradise Papers, also exposed how Queen Elizabeth's private estate and Canadian Prime Minister's top fund-raiser Stephen Bronfman secretly made huge investments in offshore tax havens.



ICIJ and 95 media partners explored 13.4 million leaked files from a combination of leaked files of offshore law firms and the company registries in some of the world's most secretive countries.



US-based ICIJ was behind the Panama Papers made public last year.



There is no suggestion that Ross, a billionaire private equity investor, acted illegally.



But Ross's alleged connections to Russian entities raise questions over potential conflicts of interest, and whether they undermine the U. S. Treasury Department's sanctions on Moscow.



Ross, who has played a key part in President Donald Trump's business and political careers, divested most of his business assets before joining the Trump Cabinet in February, but he kept a stake in the shipping firm, Navigator Holdings Ltd., which earns millions a year transporting oil and gas for Russian energy firm Sibur, the ICIJ report alleges.



Three of Sibur's key owners are Kirill Shamalov, who is Putin's son-in-law, Leonid Mikhelson, and Gennady Timchenko. Mikhelson and Timchenko, two prominent Russian oligarchs, are subject to US sanctions.



US investigations have explored potential business ties between Russia and members of the Trump administration. While several of Trump's campaign and business associates have come under scrutiny, until now no business connections have been reported between senior Trump administration officials and members of Putin's family or inner circle.



