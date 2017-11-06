Terracotta Warrior Flashmob Event Held at World Travel Market London

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., a Terracotta Warrior Flashmobevent organized by the Shaanxi Provincial Tourism Development Commission was held at the World Travel Market London. 50 professional performers dressed up as the Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang, imperial concubines and terracotta warriors performed terracotta warrior flashmob at ExCel London. The graceful performances of Chinese court dances, most notably the lead performer's Dance of Qin Wang Dian Bing (Review of the Troops by Emperor Qin Shi Huang), attracted a large number of visitors, many of whom cheered enthusiastically and waited until the end of the performance to take selfies with the dancers.

An event, a cultural feast

The Terracotta Warriors Flashmobevent is an innovative approach to raising the awareness around the world to the many unique aspects of Chinese culture and history. The successful hosting of the event helped further promote the profound cultural history that is identified with Shaanxi province and the uniquetourism resources that are made available as a result of the province's rich history. The event is an important step in transforming the province into a world-renowned tourism destination.

"It is amazing!" said David, a British tourist. "This is the first time I have watched traditional Chinese performances. I found the event highly interesting, as it not only offered us a chance to get a better understanding of the Terracotta Warriors, but also let us feel the depth and sophistication of Chinese culture. Now that I have seen the performance, I plan to visit the real Terracotta Army in Shaanxi province with my family."

A series of follow-upflashmob events

The commission has planned several more Terracotta Warriors Flashmob events on November 7 at and near many of London's famous tourist attractions, with scheduled performance at a Square near Big Ben and the London Eye, two of the city's most renowned tourist attractions. On the same day, the cosers will also stop at several other landmark destinations including Big Ben, China Town, St Paul's Cathedral, and the Tower of London for staged photography sessions.

