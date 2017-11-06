Veritas Technologies Named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving

Multi-cloud data management leader positioned in the Magic Quadrant for the 14th time

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for the 14th time since the report was first published. *1 To access the full report, click here.

Gartner's evaluation criteria for vendors includes completeness of vision based on market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy, and ability to execute based on product, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations. With this recognition, Veritas believes the company continues to demonstrate leadership for archived data throughVeritas Enterprise Vault and Veritas Enterprise Vault.cloud.

"In the age of broad regulatory compliance around data retention, Veritas is fully committed to helping our customers improve the management of their fastest growing data-email, documents and image files that can expose them to potentially harmful security vulnerabilities and unintended personally identifiable information leaks," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president, chief product officer, Veritas. "For Veritas Technologies to be named a Leader for the 14th time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving is an enormous achievement to us."

Veritas Technologies is also a Leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions 2. Additionally, Veritas Technologies is also listed as having the highest total revenue market share for backup and recovery software among top vendors, worldwide, between 2015-2016. 3

Veritas Enterprise Vault 12.2,available through Veritas and its worldwide channel partners, enables administrators to infuse their archive with intelligence by reclassifying existing data with consistent patterns and policies delivered via the Integrated Classification Engine. The solution aligns classification tags with retention policies to ensure that critical data is managed appropriately, while other data can be deleted within the normal course of operations.

Leaders Quadrant Description for the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving

According to the report, "Leaders have the highest combined measures of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They may have the most comprehensive and scalable products. They have a proven track record of financial performance and an established market presence. In terms of vision, they are perceived as thought leaders, with well-articulated plans for ease of use, product breadth and how to address scalability. For vendors to have long-term success, they must plan to address the expanded market requirements for EIA, including support for multiple content types, support for the cloud, solid relevant e-discovery functionality and a seamless user experience. Leaders not only must deliver to current market requirements, which continue to change, but also need to anticipate and begin to deliver on future requirements. A cornerstone for Leaders is the ability to articulate how these requirements will be addressed as part of their vision for expanded archive management. As a group, Leaders are considered as part of most new purchase proposals and have high success rates in winning new business."

*In the 2003 report, Veritas is listed as KVS since Veritas acquired KVS in September 2004. In the 2006-2014 reports, Veritas is listed as Symantec since Symantec acquired Veritas in July 2005.

1Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, Shane Harris, Garth Landers, Julian Tirsu, 30 October 2017

2Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backupand Recovery Solutions, Dave Russell, Pushan Rinnen, Robert Rhame, July 31, 2017

3 Source: Gartner, Inc., Market Share Analysis: Data Center Backup and Recovery Software, Worldwide, 2016, JP Corriveau, Dave Russell, August 9, 2017

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information-their most important digital asset. Using the Veritas platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges including multi-cloud data management, data protection, storage optimization, compliance readiness and workload portability-with no cloud vendor lock-in. Eighty-six percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Veritas today to reveal data insights that drive competitive advantage. Learn more atwww.veritas.comor follow us on Twitter at@veritastechllc.

