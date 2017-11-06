sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.11.2017 | 14:01
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Veterinary Software Market to 2025 - Increase in Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases is a Key Market Driver

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Veterinary Software Market Analysis By Product, By Delivery Mode, By Practice Type, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global veterinary software market is expected to reach USD 696.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%

Increase in prevalence of zoonotic diseases is a key market driver for the growth of this market. Rising prevalence has triggered the demand for animal health diagnostics & monitoring services, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The growing adoption of integrated software systems for diagnostics & treatment is anticipated to fuel the growth over the following years. Pet health information systems that enable real-time analysis of prevalence of diseases will help researchers develop therapeutics. The incorporation of these solutions in laboratories is another growth propeller for veterinary reference laboratories.

Moreover, zoonotic diseases pose a major public health burden, especially in tropical regions due to lack of funds and healthcare infrastructure. Increase in willingness to pay for animal healthcare is expected to fuel the adoption of animal health diagnostics and imaging software over the forecast period.

IDEXX Laboratories; Patterson Companies, Inc.; and Henry Schein, Inc. held the dominant revenue share of the industry owing to their wide regional presence and technologically advanced product offerings

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Veterinary Software Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Veterinary Software Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Veterinary Software Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Veterinary Software Market: Practice Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Veterinary Software Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Veterinary Software Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Delivery Mode, Practice Type, and End-use



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape


  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
  • Hippo Manager Software, Inc.
  • VetZ Limited
  • Esaote SpA
  • Henry Schein, Inc.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc.
  • ClienTrax
  • Onward Systems, Inc.
  • VIA Information Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7xjkgc/veterinary

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire