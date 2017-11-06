

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced a three-year overall survival update from its phase 3 CheckMate -025 study, evaluating patients treated with Opdivo (nivolumab) versus everolimus in previously treated advanced renal cell carcinoma or RCC.



These data are the first of any anti-PD-1 agent to demonstrate durable survival at three years in previously treated RCC. No new safety signals were identified and the data showed a safety profile consistent with two-year results. Findings from CheckMate -025 were presented on November 4 during the 16th International Kidney Cancer Symposium (KCS) in Miami, Florida.



The median OS, the primary endpoint in this study, for Opdivo was 25.8 months compared to 19.7 months with everolimus (HR 0.74; 95.45% CI: 0.63 to 0.88; p: 0.0005). The three-year OS rate was 39% for Opdivo and 30% for everolimus. The safety profile of Opdivo was consistent with that of previous reports.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX