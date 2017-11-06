Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release November 6, 2017 at 3.00 pm EET



Outokumpu has received a notification from Liam Bates, member of the Leadership Team, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.



Name of the manager Liam Bates Position in the issuer Member of the Leadership Team Issuer Outokumpu Oyj Issuer's LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80 Notification type Initial notification Date of the transaction November 1, 2017 Venue Nasdaq Helsinki Nature of the transaction Disposal Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422) Transaction details Volume: 160 Price: 8.4100 (EUR) Volume: 452 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 340 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 87 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 774 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 4 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 163 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 244 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 750 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 160 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 225 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 187 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 153 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 335 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 18 Price: 8.4050 Volume: 750 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 476 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 160 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 340 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 748 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 340 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 140 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 190 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 195 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 37 Price: 8.4100 Volume: 56 Price: 8.4100 Aggregated transactions Volume: 7,484 Average price: 8.41 (EUR) Total ownership of instrument 56,225 shares after the transaction



For more information:



Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



