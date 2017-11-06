Netflix has revolutionised the entertainment industry without owning any television channels. Uber has forever changed the world of public transport without owning a single taxi. Airbnb has shaken up the hospitality market without owning one hotel. Who will revolutionise the world of digital payments without being a bank?

The answer will come from the students of four major European technical universities, who will face each other on 10th November in a day of idea generation on the future of payments.

One thousand students from Politecnico di Torino, Politecnico di Milano, Queen Mary University of London and University of Erlangen-Nuremberg will participate in the team competition and on 23rd November, as part of this year's Salone dei Pagamenti held in Milan, the best ideas selected will compete in front of an expert jury, in a final pitched battle to declare the winner.

The students will be presented with a case study based on the upcoming introduction throughout Europe of the PSD2 Payment Services Directive. The Directive aims to enable the launch of new business opportunities in the banking sector, with the creation of innovative services and a focus on improved user experiences. Banks will have to ensure that new and old players have free access to the necessary data through the introduction of APIs for developing new services. The objective for students participating in Reply's Student Tech Clash will be to envisage the new demands that may arise from the introduction of a legislation that aims to widen the range of services available in the digital payments world.

Registration is now open on the studentclash.reply.com website: through sharing initiatives on social networks, the students can start collecting points in a challenge that sees them compete in teams and between universities, in a diligent mechanism of rivalry between prestigious universities.

The challenge will be live-streamed on 10th November from the four locations on the website studentclash.reply.com.

Be sure not to miss this new initiative: it takes place on 23rd November during the Salone dei Pagamenti event, as part of the session on Tomorrow's Professions for the presentation of the finalist groups and the announcement and awarding of the winners.

