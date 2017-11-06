

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) Monday reported a surge in third quarter net income to $86.6 million from $48 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.89 from $1.05 in the previous year. Adjusted net income for the third quarter were $89.6 million or $1.96 per share.



On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.66 per share. Analysis estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased 14 percent to $1.947 billion from $1.705 billion in the same quarter last year. Wall Street expected $1.83 billion.



