Disruptive CaaS Provider Enables Businesses to Take Another Step Towards PSTN Replacement

Voxbone, the Communications as a Service (CaaS) provider that supports giants and growing businesses with voice and messaging services in the cloud and via API, announced today at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo in Barcelona that it will launch a two-way voice service (SIP trunking), as part of its mission to make business communications strangely simple.

Voxbone, famous for its global inbound voice services, is already offering outbound dialing for toll-free and emergency calls that help its customers stay compliant and streamline their comms operations. Starting today, businesses will also be able to use Voxbone's services to call fixed and mobile numbers around the world.

This is a significant step towards enabling companies to move their telephony entirely to the cloud and loosen the grip that carriers traditionally have had on enterprise communications. Rather than requiring a separate, country-specific comms provider for each region in which they operate, Voxbone's clients benefit from licensed voice and SMS services in over 60 countries and 9,000 area codes, procured from a single provider and instantly activated using an online platform or via API.

Voxbone has so far been the best kept secret in cloud communications, powering the biggest comms players and leaders in their respective Gartner Magic Quadrants including 8x8, RingCentral and Orange Business Services. With the launch of its two-way voice solution, the same services that power comms giants can now give global companies and growing businesses the ability to easily extend their international reach, on demand and in the cloud.

"Voxbone is taking a major step towards offering PSTN replacement and can now do more to save companies from carrier hell," said Itay Rosenfeld, Voxbone CEO. "This initiative lines up with our goal to make communications strangely simple and gives companies more flexibility, sparing them the complications that come with relying on traditional carriers to extend their global reach."

