Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DEPFA ACS BANK (-) DEPFA ACS BANK: Confirmation by DEPFA ACS BANK of the buyback and cancellation of certain covered bonds and the sale of assets 06-Nov-2017 / 13:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad Hoc Announcement* - For immediate release RE: *Confirmation by DEPFA ACS BANK of the buyback and cancellation of certain covered bonds and the sale of assets * 6 November 2017 Issued on behalf of DEPFA ACS BANK ('*DEPFA ACS*' or the '*Issuer*')in respect of its covered bonds (as defined below) listed on a trading venue within the scope of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the '*Market Abuse Regulation*'). The Market Abuse Regulation requires disclosure of inside information relating to the Issuer and the covered bonds. _Background:_ On 12 October 2017, DEPFA ACS announced a transaction to buyback and cancel certain of their covered bonds (asset covered securities ('*ACS*') or '*covered bonds*') from FMS Wertmanagement AöR ('*FMS-WM*') and then to sell to FMS-WM certain assets. _Confirmation of buyback of covered bonds:_ With effect from today, DEPFA ACS confirms the purchase of approximately Euro 2.0bln (in total nominal amount) of ACS (which include global notes and registered notes). Details of the purchases of the global notes are set out in the table below: *Issuer*: DEPFA ACS *Principal *Amount Amount *ISIN / *Maturity *Issuance Purchased* Outstandin *Listing* Common Code* Date* Currency* *(issuance g* currency)* *(issuance currency)* XS0246642523 20/03/2026 USD 100,000,00 0.00 Luxembourg 0.00 XS0225861060 11/08/2032 USD 50,000,000 0.00 Dublin .00 US249575AN19 16/03/2037 USD 1,000,000. 27,390,000 Dublin / 00 .00 DE000A0LPMX0 XS0209003697 07/01/2020 EUR 400,000,00 0.00 London 0.00 XS0244760061 20/10/2021 EUR 100,000,00 0.00 Not listed 0.00 XS0259316882 30/06/2021 EUR 75,000,000 0.00 Not listed .00 XS0215668376 01/04/2020 EUR 50,000,000 0.00 Dublin .00 XS0236319975 08/12/2025 EUR 50,000,000 0.00 Not listed .00 XS0218532249 20/05/2020 EUR 25,000,000 25,000,000 Dublin .00 .00 XS0222699091 21/06/2020 EUR 10,000,000 0.00 Frankfurt .00 XS0277535075 25/05/2031 EUR 10,000,000 0.00 Not listed .00 _Cancellation of covered bonds:_ All the covered bonds being bought back by the Issuer will be cancelled where bought back in full or, where bought back in part, have the principal amount outstanding reduced accordingly. _Sale of assets:_ With effect from today, following the cancellation of the covered bonds described above, FMS-WM will immediately complete the purchase from DEPFA ACS of approximately Euro 2.0bln (in nominal value) of public sector assets. _Purchase price:_ The purchase price of the covered bonds has been conducted on an arm's length basis and assessed at fair market value. The purchase price for the public sector assets is also being conducted on an arm's length basis and assessed at fair market value. _FMS-WM and the wind down of the DEPFA group:_ FMS-WM is the parent company of DEPFA BANK plc which is the parent of DEPFA ACS. FMS-WM was established in 2010 as a German state owned wind down agency in order to wind up risk positions and non-strategic operations in a manner aimed at maximizing the value of the relevant assets. FMS-WM took ownership of DEPFA BANK plc in December 2014. The strategy of DEPFA BANK plc is to continue to wind down its balance sheet and those of its subsidiaries in a manner designed to maintain value. Completion of the transactions identified in this announcement is a further step in the wind down plan of the DEPFA BANK plc group which helps reduce the cover pool of DEPFA ACS. Following such completion the nominal amount of outstanding DEPFA ACS covered bonds will be approximately Euro 2.8bln. *Media Contacts for DEPFA and FMS-WM* For DEPFA: Rachel Martin Head of Communications Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 rachel.martin@depfa.com For FMS-WM: Andreas Henry Head of Communications Tel.: +49-89- 9547627 250 andreas.henry@fms-wm.de ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: - LEI Code: 6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4809 End of Announcement EQS News Service 625317 06-Nov-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 07:37 ET (12:37 GMT)