Flagship Facility is new Base for U.K. Research and Development Operations



PHILADELPHIA and OXFORD, U.K., 2017-11-06 14:14 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announced that it will host an official opening ceremony at its new U.K. headquarters in Oxfordshire at 3pm GMT. Over 400 people, including employees and senior representatives from the regional and national business, academic, government and investor communities, will gather to celebrate the official opening of the flagship facility. Professor Sir John Bell GBE, FRS, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, will unveil a commemorative plaque.



Adaptimmune's state-of-the-art 67,000 square foot building comprises laboratory and office space and is designed to accommodate all of the Company's U.K. research and development operations and corporate teams. This facility at Milton Park, Oxfordshire, complements Adaptimmune's newly built U.S. headquarters and clinical and manufacturing operations at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA.



"We are proud to celebrate the official opening of this exciting new building, which provides best-in-class laboratories to support the activity of our highly skilled research and development teams and the advancement of our research programs," said James Noble, Chief Executive Officer of Adaptimmune. "We started up Adaptimmune with three people in a small laboratory on Milton Park in 2008 to conduct research into engineered T-cell receptors to fight cancer and we now have more than 350 staff working out of our U.K. and U.S. facilities. Their substantial scientific, development and corporate expertise is focused on progressing our preclinical programs and accelerating the development of our wholly-owned pipeline with a common objective to bring breakthrough therapies to cancer patients."



About Adaptimmune Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. Adaptimmune is currently conducting clinical trials with SPEAR T-cells targeting MAGE-A4, -A10, and AFP across several solid tumor indications. GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE:GSK) (NYSE:GSK) exercised its option to exclusively license the right to research, develop, and commercialize Adaptimmune's NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy program in September 2017 and transition of this program to GSK is ongoing. The Company is located in Philadelphia, USA and Oxfordshire, U.K. For more information, please visit http://www.adaptimmune.com



Forward-Looking Statements This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 2, 2017, and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



