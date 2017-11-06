

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $0.39 billion, or $0.74 per share. This was up from $0.38 billion, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $14.65 billion. This was up from $13.97 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.39 Bln. vs. $0.38 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $14.65 Bln vs. $13.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%



