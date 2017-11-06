

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) released a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $0.89 million, or $0.05 per share. This was higher than $0.57 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $21.17 million. This was up from $20.17 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.89 Mln. vs. $0.57 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.7% -Revenue (Q1): $21.17 Mln vs. $20.17 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%



