NEWARK, NY--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: IEC) (NYSE MKT: IEC) today announced it has been named "Supplier of the Year" by ViaSat, Inc., a global broadband services and technology company. IEC has a longstanding relationship with ViaSat, working primarily with their Commercial Networks and Government Systems divisions and was selected for this award in recognition of the Company's exceptional performance throughout 2017.

Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics commented, "Operational excellence and customer satisfaction are cornerstones of our business and it's gratifying to receive this recognition from such an innovative and highly esteemed company. We greatly value our long term relationship with ViaSat and look forward to continuing to partner with them as a consistent and reliable supplier of a full range of design and manufacturing services."

"We congratulate IEC Electronics for being named ViaSat Supplier of the Year. They demonstrated an outstanding track record and exceptional performance in meeting and exceeding ViaSat's expectations," said Amy Dobecki, senior director, Supply Chain, ViaSat. "Our supplier partners are key to our success, and we appreciate IEC Electronics' ongoing support and focus to perform at a superior level."

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and Nadcap. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

