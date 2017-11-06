BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) ("Rand"), a venture capital company which invests in growth businesses with unique product, service or technology concepts, announced its results for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2017.

Allen F. ("Pete") Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand Capital, commented, "We closed on one investment during the third quarter. Centivo Corporation is a tech-enabled health solutions company and is a new addition to our portfolio. They are developing exciting new technology and administration services for self-insured companies."

He continued, "At the end of the quarter, we had $5.7 million of cash in our small business investment company subsidiaries and we continue to evaluate investment opportunities."

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights

Reported $5.01 net asset value (NAV) per share at September 30, 2017, compared with $5.00 at June 30, 2017. The growth was due in part to increasing investment income, as more income-producing debt investments were originated in recent quarters.

Invested $100,000 in a new portfolio company, Centivo, a tech-enabled health solutions company that is developing solutions to help self-insured employers and their employees save money and have a better experience.

Investment income increased 26% over the prior-year third quarter.

At September 30, 2017, portfolio fair value was $30.7 million and consolidated cash was

$6.4 million.

Total investment income in the third quarter of 2017 grew to approximately $397,000, up from $316,000 in the third quarter of 2016. The $81,000 increase was driven by the Company's success with focusing investments in income producing instruments. Total expenses in the 2017 and 2016 third quarters were approximately $439,000 and $487,000, respectively.

Mr. Grum added, "The increase in our investment income is moving us closer to operating cash breakeven."

Total investment income was approximately $1.1 million and $731,000 year-to-date in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Similar to the third quarter, the growth was driven by the Company's recent investment focus on income-generating instruments. Total expenses on a year-to-date basis were approximately $1.6 million in 2017, down from $2.9 million in 2016. The 2016 expenses included higher incentive compensation expenses related to the Company's Gemcor exit.

Selected Portfolio Highlights

PostProcess Technologies Inc. is the pioneer of the automated post-printing industry. It is the first and only provider of a comprehensive post-printing solution for additive manufacturing, including intelligent software, user-friendly hardware, and proprietary chemistry. PostProcess increases the consistency, throughput, and productivity of the third step of 3D printing -- post-printing. PostProcess has been growing rapidly, from three employees in early 2016 to 26 currently. With plans to grow revenue to $100 million in 2021, the company recently signed up its first channel partner and is seeking to expand its international presence in 2018 where 3D printing adoption is also quickly expanding. PostProcess recently launched a new product, the Hybrid DECI Duo, the world's only 2-in-1 automated post-processing solution that provides both surface finishing and support removal of 3D printed parts. At September 30, 2017 Rand's investment in PostProcess was valued at $300,000.

GiveGab, Inc. is a user-friendly social platform that cultivates long-term giving relationships by connecting donors and volunteers with nonprofits. The GiveGab team helps nonprofits thrive, providing an affordable, secure and customized way to engage with supporters, raise funds online, and manage data. The company is experiencing a break-out year in 2017, having over 8,000 nonprofits registered to raise money on its platform. Revenue is on pace to grow more than 600% in 2017, and transaction volume is expected to be up more than 900%. The significant growth is driven by multiple and larger Giving Days, including The Big Give in San Antonio, Give for Good Louisville and Cornell Giving Day, among many others. At September 30, 2017 Rand's investment in GiveGab was valued at $424,000.

Knoa Software, Inc. provides on-premise and cloud solutions that generate unique insights for the optimization of the end-user experience with solutions for vendors including SAP . Earlier in 2017, Knoa launched a new version of its SAP User Experience Management ("SAP UEM") application, providing support for the SAP S/4HANA platform and the SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite. SAP UEM delivers unprecedented visibility into user behavior to drive adoption and effective use of SAP software, reducing costs and risks during or following migration projects. Further, it allows SAP customers to leverage Knoa's user analytics for a broader range of operating environments, including end-user mobile devices, browser configurations and business applications. At September 30, 2017 Rand's investment in Knoa was valued at $498,000.

As of September 30, 2017, Rand's portfolio consisted of 30 active companies. At that date, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 58% in equity investments and 42% in debt investments, compared with 64% in equity investments and 36% in debt investments at the same time last year. The change in investment mix reflects Rand's strategy to generate sufficient investment income to cover operating expenses.

Capital Allocation Priority

Rand's priority for allocating capital continues to be investment in its portfolio. Additionally, the Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of common stock. Approximately 459,000 shares remain available for repurchase under the program, which the Board recently extended through October 26, 2018.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ----------------------------- September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) ----------------------------- ASSETS ---------------------------------------------- Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost of $99,500) $ 99,500 $ 99,500 Affiliate investments (cost of $19,356,165 and $17,589,623, respectively) 14,706,841 13,605,974 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $16,358,555 and $13,941,907, respectively) 15,889,347 13,795,007 -------------- -------------- Total investments, at fair value (cost of $35,814,220 and $31,631,030, respectively) 30,695,688 27,500,481 Cash 6,373,128 12,280,140 Interest receivable (net of allowance: $161,000) 202,562 324,237 Deferred tax asset 1,708,081 1,165,164 Prepaid income taxes 266,935 - Other assets 584,010 1,148,508 -------------- -------------- Total assets $ 39,830,404 $ 42,418,530 -------------- -------------- LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (NET ASSETS) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities: Debentures guaranteed by the SBA, net $ 7,848,323 $ 7,827,773 Profit sharing and bonus payable 132,000 1,270,052 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 114,365 324,537 Deferred revenue 43,240 46,797 Income tax payable - 320,008 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities 8,137,928 9,789,167 Stockholders' equity (net assets): Common stock, $.10 par; shares authorized 10,000,000; shares issued 6,863,034; shares outstanding of 6,321,988 as of 9/30/17 and 12/31/16 686,304 686,304 Capital in excess of par value 10,581,789 10,581,789 Accumulated net investment loss (1,876,712) (1,577,848) Undistributed net realized gain on investments 27,127,054 27,127,054 Net unrealized depreciation on investments (3,356,854) (2,718,831) Treasury stock, at cost; 541,046 shares (1,469,105) (1,469,105) -------------- -------------- Total stockholders' equity (net assets) (per share $5.01 at 9/30/17; $5.16 at 12/31/16) 31,692,476 32,629,363 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (net assets) $ 39,830,404 $ 42,418,530 -------------- --------------

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) --------------------------- --------------------------- For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, --------------------------- --------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 --------------------------- --------------------------- Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Control investments $ - $ - $ - $ 11,828 Affiliate investments 142,247 113,643 416,247 273,218 Non-Control/Non- Affiliate investments 167,675 110,395 417,406 240,027 --------------------------- --------------------------- Total interest from portfolio companies 309,922 224,038 833,653 525,073 --------------------------- --------------------------- Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non- Affiliate investments 6,348 11,974 24,182 33,683 --------------------------- --------------------------- Total interest from other investments 6,348 11,974 24,182 33,683 --------------------------- --------------------------- Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 74,408 69,010 189,805 149,807 Non-Control/Non- Affiliate investments 2,405 3,011 7,598 3,011 --------------------------- --------------------------- Total dividend and other investment income 76,813 72,021 197,403 152,818 --------------------------- --------------------------- Fee income: Control investments - - - 2,000 Affiliate investments 2,166 2,083 6,250 3,945 Non-Control/Non- Affiliate investments 1,770 5,770 13,307 13,004 --------------------------- --------------------------- Total fee income 3,936 7,853 19,557 18,949 --------------------------- --------------------------- Total investment income 397,019 315,886 1,074,795 730,523 --------------------------- --------------------------- Expenses: Salaries 165,413 155,437 496,239 466,312 Bonus and profit sharing - - - 1,411,659 Employee benefits 38,454 38,730 138,523 164,952 Directors' fees 36,374 47,380 107,623 142,135 Professional fees 48,433 86,938 310,628 237,986 Stockholders and office operating 45,355 50,846 193,290 174,882 Insurance 8,058 8,358 25,618 25,876 Corporate development 16,621 17,794 49,938 49,319 Other operating 2,772 3,495 8,055 9,470 --------------------------- --------------------------- 361,480 408,978 1,329,914 2,682,591 Interest on SBA obligations 77,568 77,570 232,706 232,709 --------------------------- --------------------------- Total expenses 439,048 486,548 1,562,620 2,915,300 --------------------------- --------------------------- Net investment loss before income taxes (42,029) (170,662) (487,825) (2,184,777) Income tax benefit (17,050) (55,934) (188,961) (833,525) --------------------------- --------------------------- Net investment loss (24,979) (114,728) (298,864) (1,351,252) --------------------------- --------------------------- Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments: Control investments - 1,412,500 - 14,588,813 Non-Control/Non- Affiliate investments - - - 168,140 --------------------------- --------------------------- Net realized gain before income tax expense - 1,412,500 - 14,756,953 Income tax expense - 526,862 - 5,504,343 --------------------------- --------------------------- Net realized gain on investments - 885,638 - 9,252,610 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) or appreciation on investments: Control investments - (1,412,500) - (12,775,000) Affiliate investments - (666,011) (665,675) (1,413,811) Non-Control/Non- Affiliate investments 111,000 - (322,308) 69,444 --------------------------- --------------------------- Change in unrealized depreciation or appreciation before income tax expense (benefit) 111,000 (2,078,511) (987,983) (14,119,367) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 28,090 (736,301) (349,960) (5,231,097) --------------------------- --------------------------- Net change in unrealized depreciation or appreciation on investments 82,910 (1,342,210) (638,023) (8,888,270) --------------------------- --------------------------- Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 82,910 (456,572) (638,023) 364,340 --------------------------- --------------------------- Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations $ 57,931 $ (571,300) $ (936,887) $ (986,912) =========================== =========================== Weighted average shares outstanding 6,321,988 6,325,299 6,321,988 6,327,074 Basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations per share $ 0.01 $ (0.09) $ (0.15) $ (0.16) =========================== ===========================

