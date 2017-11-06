Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market Analysis, By System, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global trivalent chromate finishing market is expected to reach USD 379.1 million by 2025

The increasing awareness about health and safety issues coupled with regulatory mandates to enforce trivalent chromium as a replacement for hexavalent chromium is projected to fuel the market growth. In addition, rising demand from the European region is further expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, decorative was the largest application segment in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue at a growth rate of 4.6% over the forecast period. Increasing need for improving the surface appearance of components is expected to contribute to the growth. Decorative chrome is being widely used on account of various properties such as stain and abrasion resistance.

The extensive research to reduce the use of harmful chemicals in the chrome finishing process is boosting the demand for trivalent chrome finishing. The growth in construction activities due to the rising demand from the residential sector on account of easy credit availability is anticipated to drive the decorative chrome application in the architecture industry.

Trivalent chromate finished components are used in the manufacturing of various types of aircraft, which require precise dimensional measurements and corrosion resistant property. The increasing national security threats and mounting global tensions have boosted the budget spending for aerospace in the defense sector.

The increased spending is expected to trigger the need for various ferrous and non-ferrous aerospace components, which use trivalent chromium finishing to improve the appearance and other properties of aircraft parts. These factors together are anticipated to boost trivalent chromium finishing market demand over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Plating segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, in terms of value, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025 as plating systems find application in various end-use industries such as automotive, hydraulics, and heavy machinery

Decorative emerged as the largest application segment, in terms of revenue, in 2016 and is estimated to be valued at USD 284.4 million by 2025. The growing popularity on account of corrosion and abrasion resistance properties is projected to drive the growth.

by 2025. The growing popularity on account of corrosion and abrasion resistance properties is projected to drive the growth. Automotive was estimated as the largest end-use industry due to different types of decorative and functional chrome being widely used for components in vehicle manufacturing

The U.S. trivalent chromium market, in terms of revenue, was valued at USD 44.07 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 69.25 million by 2025. The automobile industry in the U.S. is projected to witness substantial growth over the next 8 years owing to the increasing demand for energy.

in 2016 and is estimated to reach by 2025. The automobile industry in the U.S. is projected to witness substantial growth over the next 8 years owing to the increasing demand for energy. Key players including MacDermid Incorporated; Atotech Deutschland GmbH; Sarrel Group; Chem Processing, Inc.; Kakihara Industries Co., Ltd.; and Ronatec C2C, Inc. have a prominent presence in the global trivalent finishing market

Companies Mentioned



Asterion, LLC

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Chem Processing, Inc.

Electro Chemical Finishing Co.,

Kakihara Industries Co., Ltd.

MacDermid Incorporated

Midland Polishing and Plating Ltd.

Poeton Industries Ltd.

Ronatec C2C, Inc.

Sarrel Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gv8tvk/trivalent



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716