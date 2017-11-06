Peter Weed Joins Lumia Capital As General Partner & Head Of The Firm's "Global Success" Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumia Capital, a leading expansion-stage venture capital firm, today announced that Peter Weed has joined the Firm as a General Partner and head of its new "Global Success" platform. In this role, Mr. Weed will leverage his years of experience analyzing and helping scale hundreds of global category-leading innovators to further enhance the firm's data-centric investment approach while also overseeing and building upon Lumia's strong global insights, relationships and operational capabilities for the benefit of the firm's portfolio companies, investors, and other strategic partners.

"Peter's hiring underscores our long-standing commitment and vision to further develop and deliver a world-class venture capital platform that supports the internationalization of technology," said Martin Gedalin, Partner and Founder of Lumia Capital. "His deep global industry knowledge and extensive experience advising global companies across various points of their lifecycle make this is a real game changer for our Firm. We believe very few organizations will be able to provide companies and limited partners with the unique insights, resources, and relationships that Lumia will now be in a position to offer."

Prior to joining Lumia Capital, Mr. Weed co-founded and co-led McKinsey's global Fast Growth Tech practice, where he advised dozens of best-in-class venture capital firms and hundreds of venture-backed innovators, helping companies achieve and maintain category-leading positions scaling from $10 million to $100 million and beyond. With access to some of the best firms and data in the industry, Mr. Weed, and the group he founded, spent years studying how to create value and drive impactful outcomes in technology companies. He has worked intimately with some of the world's leading emerging technology leaders on business-critical pain points such as commercial strategy, go-to-market efficiency, pricing, and customer success in addition to global expansion.

"Lumia has an internationally respected venture capital platform and a demonstrated track-record of developing strong partnerships with technology CEOs and management teams," said Mr. Weed. "I look forward to working closely with Martin, Chris, and the entire team to help identify and support innovative growth companies in the technology sector that we can help take to the next level."

Chis Rogers, Partner at Lumia Capital said, "We pride ourselves on bringing a global-first mentality to the way in which we approach investing and partnering with entrepreneurs. In a world where capital is a commodity, Peter's skill set and go-forward role reinforces this mission and presents us with an even greater ability to truly offer a differentiated, value-added platform to help the best companies and entrepreneurs."

Over the last three years, Lumia Capital has executed more than 25 investments-predominantly at the early-expansion stage-with companies that have ambitions to become global powerhouses and/or the dominant players in their respective regions and local markets. The Firm frequently serves as the first non-local fund to identify and work with expansion-stage entrepreneurs in markets as diverse as Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia, and Latin America.

About Lumia Capital:

Lumia Capital is a leading expansion-stage venture capital firm that partners with technology companies in the U.S. and select global markets to accelerate international expansion, business development, and mobile partnership opportunities. The Firm works closely with management teams by pairing Silicon Valley insights with global knowledge sharing and relationships. Representative investments include: Careem, Pagerduty, Greenhouse Software, Hired, Kabbage, Instacarro, Cadre, OpenDNS (Cisco), and Procore.

