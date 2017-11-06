Electrical Conduit Pipe Market to Reach US$ 33 Billion by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Understanding various traits of the global electrical conduit pipe market, Persistence Market Research has put forth a well-organized analysis on challenges, trends, opportunities, restraints and growth drivers that have an influence on the growth of the global market in its new research publication titled "Electrical Conduit Pipe Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)". Several facets of the global market are monitored across key regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. A comprehensive analysis on electrical conduit pipe market includes every angle of the market with the help of a weighted market segmentation with the help of which future market projections in terms of volume and value across the market segments are included for a period of eight years, from 2017 to 2025.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683LOGO )



Global Electrical Conduit Pipe Market: Forecast Analysis

The research report on global electrical conduit pipe market incudes value and volume projections for the 2017-2025 period. As per this research report, the global market for electrical conduit pipes is anticipated to reach a value of about US$ 33.5 Bn by the end of the period of forecast from a valuation of around US$ 25.5 Bn in 2017. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2025. With respect to volume, the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during this period.

Global Market Research Report Overview on Electrical Conduit Pipe @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/electrical-conduit-pipe-market.asp

Global Electrical Conduit Pipe Market: Growth Influencing Aspects

The growth of the global electrical conduit pipe market is influenced by several factors. To name a few, growing electronics industry fuelling the growth of the global market for electrical conduit pipes, replacement of aged pipes, enhancements in conduit pipes, ease of installation and very less maintenance, rising demand for HDPE pipes, demand for electrical conduit pipes to rise owing to higher adoption by telecommunication operations by various end use industries, market consolidation and expansion, rising infrastructure development and also their benefits such as anti-corrosion properties are expected to boost the demand and hence spur the growth of the electrical conduit pipes market. Few factors like price and currency volatility, higher cost of plastic recycling, slowdown in the demand in the residential sector and excessive production of steel can prove to be main challenges to the growth of the electrical conduit pipes market.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19402

Global Electrical Conduit Pipe Market: Segmental Analysis

The global market for electrical conduit pipes is segmented by material type, by product type, by end use, by application and by region.

By product type, the rigid segment is anticipated to dominate the global market in terms of both growth rate and market value. This segment is projected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR of 3.6% throughout the period of assessment.

By application, electric wire cables segment is projected to grow at a higher pace to reach a noteworthy valuation by 2025. It is likely to lead the global market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%.

By end use, the commercial segment is highly lucrative in terms of value and pace. It is projected to reflect a value CAGR of 3.7% throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific region is expected to reflect higher market attractiveness. Electrical conduit pipes market in APAC region is likely to dominate the market in other regions owing to higher market value of more than US$ 15 Bn by the end of 2025.

By material, plastic segment is the fastest growing segment and is experiencing higher adoption. It is poised to register a high CAGR of 4.6% during 2017-2025.

View Full Report TOC, Figures and Tables @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/electrical-conduit-pipe-market/toc

Global Electrical Conduit Pipe Market: Competitive Scenario

The research report on global electrical conduit pipe market includes analysis on key players such as Aliaxis Group S.A, Atkore International Holdings Incorporated, Mexichem SAB de CV, JM Eagle, Inc., Cantex, Inc., Wienerberger AG, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., D. P. Jindal Group, Zekelman Industries Inc., National Pipe and Plastics, Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp, Premier Conduit Inc., International Metal Hose Company, OPW Corporation, Sanco Industries Ltd., Pipelife International GmbH and ASTRAL POLYTECHNIK LIMITED.

Buy Full Electrical Conduit Pipe Market Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19402

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com