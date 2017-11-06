Hearing Aids Market Worth 9.78 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Hearing Aids Market by Product (Receiver In The Ear, Behind The Ear, In The Ear, In The Canal Hearing Aids, Cochlear Implant, BAHA implant), Types of Hearing Loss (Sensorineural, Conductive Hearing loss) & Patient (Adult, Pediatric) - Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 9.78 Billion by 2022 from USD 6.97 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 146 Market Data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 186 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Hearing Aids Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hearing-aids-market-198630754.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the high prevalence of hearing loss, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements in hearing aids.

Hearing aid devices segment to dominate the market in 2017

Based on product, the Hearing Aids Market is segmented into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. In 2017, the hearing aid devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Hearing Aids Market. Growth in this segment is majorly driven by the rising geriatric population, technological advancements in hearing devices, and the development and introduction of new and advanced products.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=198630754

The adult patients segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By patient type, the hearing aid market is segmented into adult patients and pediatric patients. The adult patients segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of hearing loss in this section of the population.

Europe to dominate the Hearing Aids Market

In 2017, Europe is expected to dominate the global market primarily due to factors such as the growing aging population and high prevalence of hearing loss in this region. In 2017, North America is expected to account for the second-largest share of this market.

Talk To Our Research Analysts: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=198630754

Rising geriatric population and increasing conferences and symposiums help create awareness on market products and the latest technologies in hearing aids are the major factors supporting the growth of Hearing Aids Market in this regional segment.

The Hearing Aids Market is dominated by big players such as Sonova (Switzerland), William Demant (Denmark), and GN Store Nord (Denmark) with the presence of several small players as well. Some of the players operating in this market include Cochlear (Australia), Starkey (US), Widex (Denmark), MED-EL (Austria), SeboTek Hearing Systems (US), Audina Hearing Instruments (US), RION (Japan), Horentek (Italy), Microson (Spain), and Arphi Electronics (India).

Browse Related Reports

Home Healthcare Market by Product (BP & Heart Rate Monitor, Ovulation Kit, HIV Test, ECG, EKG, Nebulizer, Hearing Aids, Pedometer, Cane, Walker, Wheelchairs), Software, Services (Rehabilitation, Skilled, Hospice), & Telehealth - Global Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/home-healthcare-equipment-market-696.html



ENT Devices Market by Product (Diagnostic (Endoscope (Rigid, Flexible), Hearing Screening), Surgical (RF, Handheld (Otology & Laryngeal), Packing Material, Ear Tubes), Hearing Aids, Lasers), & End User (Hospital & Ambulatory) - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ent-devices-market-150060281.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets