

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Monday morning after a significant political shake-up in Saudi Arabia that analysts are calling a purge in favor of the Crown Prince Mohamma bin Salman.



Billionaire investor Prince al-Waleed bin Talal was arrested and faces money laundering charges.



Also this weekend, a helicopter carrying another prince mysteriously crashed and a ballistic missle from Yemen directed at Saudi Arabia was said to be intercepted.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 20 cents at $55.95 a barrel, holding near 2-year highs.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak about Lessons from the Financial Crisis at a luncheon event at the Economic Club of New York, with moderated Q&A, in New York.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX