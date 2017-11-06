sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
Pure Commercial Finance: You're Now Considerably More Likely to Get Planning Permission in England Than 10 Years Ago

CARDIFF, Wales, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Government data shows that successful planning applications are up 6% since 2007.

If you're planning a major development, you could be in luck. Data uncovered by Pure Commercial Finance has shown that it's easier than ever before to get planning permission in England.

Year         Applications granted

                    Number       Percent

     2004/05         514            83
     2005/06         472            82
     2006/07         462            82
     2007/08         467            82
     2008/09         387            83
     2009/10         335            85
     2010/11         356            86
     2011/12         354            87
     2012/13         342            87
     2013/14         349            88
    2014/15[R]       360            88
    2015/16[R]       373            88
    2016/17[R]       386            88

According to government data, despite planning applications falling by a quarter, the last 10 years has seen the percentage of successful grants grow from 82% to 88%.

Total planning applications have dropped since the economic crash of 2007, but better planning guidance and a relaxation of planning rules are seeing more applications granted than ever before.

In the year ending 31st March 2017 there were 18 places in England where 100% of major development applications were accepted, including in North York Moors National Park, Halton, Adur, and Lincoln.

During the same period, the least likely place to get a major planning application granted was Epsom and Ewell where just 38.46% were granted. Spelthorne (50%) and Bournemouth (52.08%) also saw a low success rate.

The data was uncovered by Pure Commercial Finance, a brokerage which specialises in financing commercial projects as part of its campaign to help investors know more about the development process. Ben Lloyd, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Pure Commercial Finance, said:

"Commercial property finance is our bread and butter and we help arrange funding for development projects across the country on a daily basis, so we were intrigued to see where these were most likely to get permission and at what rate.

"We are pleased to see a number of planning bodies across the country are keen for the redevelopment and expansion of property on offer in their areas, and are delighted to provide our current and future clients with an insight into this data."

For further insights into the data analysed and to read the full report click here.


