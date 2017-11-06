Pure Commercial Finance: You're Now Considerably More Likely to Get Planning Permission in England Than 10 Years Ago

CARDIFF, Wales, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Government data shows that successful planning applications are up 6% since 2007.

If you're planning a major development, you could be in luck. Data uncovered by Pure Commercial Finance has shown that it's easier than ever before to get planning permission in England.

Year Applications granted Number Percent 2004/05 514 83 2005/06 472 82 2006/07 462 82 2007/08 467 82 2008/09 387 83 2009/10 335 85 2010/11 356 86 2011/12 354 87 2012/13 342 87 2013/14 349 88 2014/15[R] 360 88 2015/16[R] 373 88 2016/17[R] 386 88

According to government data, despite planning applications falling by a quarter, the last 10 years has seen the percentage of successful grants grow from 82% to 88%.

Total planning applications have dropped since the economic crash of 2007, but better planning guidance and a relaxation of planning rules are seeing more applications granted than ever before.

In the year ending 31st March 2017 there were 18 places in England where 100% of major development applications were accepted, including in North York Moors National Park, Halton, Adur, and Lincoln.

During the same period, the least likely place to get a major planning application granted was Epsom and Ewell where just 38.46% were granted. Spelthorne (50%) and Bournemouth (52.08%) also saw a low success rate.

The data was uncovered by Pure Commercial Finance, a brokerage which specialises in financing commercial projects as part of its campaign to help investors know more about the development process. Ben Lloyd, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Pure Commercial Finance, said:

"Commercial property finance is our bread and butter and we help arrange funding for development projects across the country on a daily basis, so we were intrigued to see where these were most likely to get permission and at what rate.

"We are pleased to see a number of planning bodies across the country are keen for the redevelopment and expansion of property on offer in their areas, and are delighted to provide our current and future clients with an insight into this data."

