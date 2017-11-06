Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-11-06 14:31 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 17 August 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 30/2017. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour" rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.



Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 4,460 million (approximately EUR 600 million) in the period from 17 August 2017 to 29 December 2017.



The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 30 October - 3 November 2017:



Number of Weighted average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 October 2017 40,000 563.07 22,522,900 31 October 2017 148,688 565.04 84,013,998 01 November 2017 41,910 570.99 23,930,174 02 November 2017 90,719 567.55 51,487,759 03 November 2017 124,279 517.95 64,369,935 Accumulated under the 4,594,972 560.41 2,575,084,225 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



