Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Announces Preliminary Results For The First Quarter (Q 1) Of The Fiscal Year 2017/2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Borussia Dortmund increased Group revenues by EUR 98.0 m. (i.e. 77.3%) to EUR 224.8 m. (previous year EUR 126.8 m.) in the first quarter (July 1st until September 30th, 2017) of the fiscal year 2017/2018. Even without transfers group revenues increased by EUR 7.1 m. (i.e. 8.7%) to EUR 88.7 m. (previous year EUR 81.6 m.).

EBITDA of the Borussia Dortmund Group amounted EUR 81.4m. (previous first quarter EUR 40.1 m.). Result from operating activities (EBIT) amounted EUR 62.5 m. (previous year EUR 24.1 m.).

According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund Group earnings amounted EUR 52.6 m. in the first quarter (previous year EUR 20.7 m.).

In the individual quarterly financial statement Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 60.6 m. in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (previous year EUR 21.6 m.). Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the first quarter amounted EUR 59.4 m. (previous year EUR 23.0 m.) and the quarterly result in the respective report period amounted EUR 51.7 m. (previous year EUR 20.0 m.).

The complete quarterly financial report "Q 1 2017/2018" can be downloaded as of November 14th, 2017 from www.aktie.bvb.de, rubric "publications".

