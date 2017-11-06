Japan $5+ Bn Corrugated Board Market, 2022

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Japan Corrugated Board Market Analysis By Application, And Segment Forecast, 2012 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Japan corrugated board market is expected to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2022

The growing consumption from the food and beverage packaging industry is expected to boost the demand.



Corrugated board was initially manufactured for use as a packaging material for fragile glassware products. The rising demand for packaging materials to maintain the freshness of food products and prevent damage during the transportation led to the adoption of corrugated boards.



The booming e-commerce business is also expected to augment the demand for corrugated boards. Flexibility and lightweight of corrugated boards enable easy handling and transportation, which is a requisite for the e-commerce industries. Growing regulatory pressure regarding non-biodegradable packaging materials in the country is anticipated to boost the corrugated board market demand.



Japan is expected to witness significant growth on account of various factors such as rising industrial activity in the manufacturing sector that requires corrugated packaging to transport and protect goods. Ongoing developments in small flute and high-quality graphic board are expected to boost the penetration of corrugated boxes in traditional folding carton applications.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Electrical goods is the fastest-growing application and expected to register a CAGR of 1.5% from 2015 to 2022 owing to increased demand for consumer electronics

Transport application segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.9% from 2015 to 2022 owing to the presence of manufacturers such as Toyota; Honda; and Nissan

The beverages application segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.0% from 2015 to 2022 owing to the presence of manufacturers such as Kirin Brewery; Asahi Breweries; and Suntory Holdings

Key companies operating in the Japan corrugated board market include Nippon Paper Group, Inc.; Oji Holdings Corporation; Rengo Co., Ltd.; Yamakoh, Co., Ltd.; and ISOWA Corporation

corrugated board market include Nippon Paper Group, Inc.; Oji Holdings Corporation; Rengo Co., Ltd.; Yamakoh, Co., Ltd.; and ISOWA Corporation In March 2016 , Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. established a packaging communication center in the company's corporate planning division and a packaging research laboratory in the research & development division to cater to the packaging industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Japan Corrugated Board Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Chapter 4. Japan Corrugated Board Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape



Oji Holdings Corporation

TPG (HK) Ltd.

Yamakoh Co., Ltd.

Tomoku Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paper Group Inc.

Dynapac Co., Ltd.

Japan Pulp & Paper Company Co., Ltd.

ISOWA Corporation

Rengo Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pnwfms/japan_corrugated



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716