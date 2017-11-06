Northsight Capital Inc.: Northsight Capital Announces Its Leading Job Site, 420careers.com, in Collaboration With Marijuana Retail Report Will Launch a Career and Job Page in MRR's New B2B Website, Marijuana Daily Digest

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Northsight Capital Inc. (OTC PINK: NCAP) has announced a collaboration between its industry-leading career site, www.420Careers.com and Marijuana Retail Report's new MRR Daily Digest, whereby the two will launch a career and job listing in the MRR Daily Digest. With the tremendous growth in the cannabis space, thousands of people - young and old, smokers and non-smokers - are seeking to enter the industry during this early stage of growth. Salaries can be anywhere from $10-$15 an hour to $100,000 a year plus for everything from budtenders to sales and executive positions. Marijuana Retail Report (www.MarijuanaRetailReport.com) and 420 Careers now give individuals an opportunity to find exciting new occupations in the industry on two major websites. 420Careers.com can also be found monthly in Marijuana Venture Magazine (www.MarijuanaVenture.com).

About Marijuana Retail Report

Concentrating on one of the fastest growing segments in the U.S. and throughout the world, Marijuana Retail Reports gives businesses a daily update on industry news, Shop Talk, and all features relevant to the Cannabis space. MRR also brings interviews with dispensary owners, recreational and accessory retail reports and articles from industry leaders, financial specialists, entrepreneurs and more. Business owners can receive a copy of the report every day for free by simply entering their email address at www.MarijuanaRetailReport.com. MRR currently has a rapidly growing circulation of approximately 25,000 industry-specific readers. This readership includes dispensaries, recreational and accessory retailers, delivery services, wholesalers, and consultants.

About Northsight Capital, Inc.

Northsight Capital, Inc. ("NCAP") is comprised of a portfolio of online marijuana-related websites that are being developed and operated by the company. These sites incorporate many aspects of the marijuana industry. The company provides its audience with a means to stay informed on the industry's most cutting-edge marijuana-related innovations and legislation. The company's most dynamic concept, WeedDepot.com, provides consumers with a geo-targeted map directory of medical and recreational dispensaries, head shops, doctors, attorneys and more within the marijuana industry. The Weed Depot app can be downloaded for free at the iTunes Store and Google Play. Weed Depot has an entire platform of content suited for every aspect of advertising and marketing to consumers from all businesses in the cannabis industry.The company's 420Careers.com is a leading job site in the Cannabis space with 3,000 to 5,000 visitors a day and approximately 1 million page views per month.

Forward-Looking Statements:

