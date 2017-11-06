Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update - repayment 06-Nov-2017 / 13:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 06 November 2017 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that it has received the full repayment of GBP75 million for the UK Regional Budget Hotel Portfolio loan following a successful refinancing of the portfolio by the owner. In the September factsheet the Company indicated that it was expecting further repayments in the final quarter of the year and this was one of the loans we had anticipated would be repaid. A number of loans which have repaid during the year benefitted from prepayment protection in their early years providing a level of income protection whilst in that protected period. This income allows the Company to mitigate cash drag for periods of time during which the Company reinvests the proceeds from repayments. As previously announced, the Investment Adviser is reviewing multiple lending opportunities to deploy the Company's uncommitted resources. For further information, please contact: For further information, please contact: Duncan MacPherson - Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Robert Peel - Fidante Capital - 020 7832 0900 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 4810 End of Announcement EQS News Service 625343 06-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=625343&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)