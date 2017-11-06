NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Justworks, the easy-to-use payroll, benefits, and HR support solution for businesses, today announced expanded support hours to deliver customer service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This service will enable entrepreneurs and their teams to access vital benefits, payroll, tax and compliance information when they need it, regardless of the time of day.

Justworks understands the unique needs of entrepreneurs, who often work late nights and during weekends to run their companies. They are always on, and they need always-on support to help them tackle the challenges that entrepreneurship often presents. Customers can now contact a Justworks team member through phone, email, live chat or Slack to answer important questions quickly and accurately at any time, day or night. With these expanded hours, Justworks is the first in the industry to provide around-the-clock support for all aspects of the benefits, payroll and HR process.

"We work with business owners every day, many of whom are busy building their dreams or working second jobs during normal business hours," said Jason Whitman, VP of Employee and Customer Success at Justworks. "These entrepreneurs work tirelessly to create great companies, and we're matching their schedules to be the reliable partner they need as they bring their business dreams from conception to reality."

Justworks' expanded customer support team will consist of remote employees based in New York City, where the company is headquartered, to ensure a strong connection to the business and culture. Their proximity will also enable a seamless, consistent experience for customers no matter the time or day they're seeking help.

For more information on Justworks' innovative offerings, visit: www.justworks.com.

