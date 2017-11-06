MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Outsell, which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that its CEO Mike Wethington has been invited to present at the inaugural Automotive Analytics & Attribution Summit (AAAS), taking place Nov 8-9, 2017 in Boca Raton, Fla. Wethington will speak about best practices for attribution in digital marketing.

The AAAS is the first event dedicated to online marketing analytics and attribution for the automotive industry. Auto dealers and manufacturers invest heavily in marketing, yet few standards exist for tracking consumer influence, engagement and conversion. PCG Companies (the organizer of the event) believes that the auto industry and its agency partners and vendors must work closer together to determine the influences that result in a sale.

"In the past year, we've seen an enormous increase in dealers' desire to better understand the analytics of their marketing spend to improve its effectiveness and efficiency," said Wethington. "But there is a learning curve. My AAAS panel session will focus on best practices for harnessing and using the data dealers collect to improve digital marketing effectiveness and to measure what's working and what's not, so dealers can funnel their budgets into programs that drive the best results."

One key topic for AAAS is UTM code standards. UTM codes are used within digital marketing campaigns to help marketers track results. Today, Outsell also announced its full support of Google Analytics (GA) events and tagging specifications published by PCG Companies. Outsell program performance can now be easily viewed and inspected in GA, which is a big win for auto dealers. By supporting the GA specifications published by PCG Companies, Outsell's clients will have fully transparent reporting, and be able to verify Outsell's monthly marketing reports. "Outsell has always believed that an open ecosystem and full transparency should be key requirements to really advance the state of automotive customer engagement and its effectiveness for dealers. Our dealer customers look to us as a trusted advisor regarding customer engagement methods and their marketing spend," said Wethington.

"Outsell has transformed digital marketing for the automotive industry and is now leading the charge in helping to create standards and offering dealers easy-to-use tools that enable them to leverage analytics techniques to understand and improve dealer performance metrics," said Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies. "I commend Outsell for joining in this movement toward greater transparency in automotive marketing reporting and analytics. This solves a critical problem for dealers -- clear data to help improve their marketing mix."

To learn more about the AAAS event, visit http://automotiveattributionsummit.com/.

