EFFY, an efficiency platform that overlays existing systems to help healthcare organizations compare massive amounts of data across their total enterprise, detect exceptions and problems, and guide interventions to improve efficiency that optimizes financial, clinical and operational performance, points to key trends that are impacting how hospital and health system leaders approach big data.

"With increased mergers and acquisitions, hospitals, hospital systems and Integrated Delivery Networks must retrieve, review and compare data -- no matter the size, data incompatibility or platform complexity," says Jonathan Farr, senior vice president, North America, EFFY. "Among the various types of data, only one, actionable data, enables hospital leaders to take action and to follow up on that action to correct inefficiencies, denials and revenue leakage."

Farr outlines how key trends in hospital analytics are shifting toward actionable analytics as the step beyond problem definition:

Merging separate platforms in pre- and post-mergers and acquisitions analytics to generate an enterprise-level view cost-effectively

Pushing adjusted or new data back into transactional systems

Analyzing revenue and cost by diagnosis, and value proposition in terms of revenue divided by cost, and then divided by diagnosis

More accurately analyzing actual revenue variance by origin through price, volume and mix calculation, with mix being defined by patient, payer or diagnosis

Prescriptive analytics follows predictive analytics to actively suggest how organizations can best take action

Looking forward: incorporating big data in the context of the healthcare Internet of Things (IoT), predictive analytics and block chain as a distribution ledger.

"Powered by RAID Healthcare, EFFY offers a platform that performs all of these actions, overlaying existing transactional and operational systems, functioning as a permanent, protective 24/7 auditing and reporting umbrella," Farr concludes.

About EFFY

EFFY empowers hospitals, hospital systems and Integrated Delivery Networks to retrieve, review and compare massive amounts of operational, clinical and financial data across their total enterprise and trigger actions upon it, no matter the size, data incompatibility or platform complexity.

