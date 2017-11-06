Cyber Insurance Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts, Segmentation and Analysis by Company Size (Small, Medium and Large), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT Services & Others) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Cyber Insurance - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues:

Where is the Cyber Insurance market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover how to stay ahead:

Our 164-page report provides 113 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Cyber Insurance market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2027 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects:

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets:

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, the cyber insurance market is segmented by company size and industry vertical, each forecasted at a global and regional level.

Global Cyber Insurance Market by Company Size:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Global Cyber Insurance Market by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• IT Services

• Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 6 regional and 7 leading national markets:

• North America:

• US

• Rest of North America

• Europe:

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA:

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Cyber Insurance market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, LAMEA, Germany and China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

Overall world revenue for Cyber Insurance will surpass $3.2bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Cyber Insurance Market report helps you:

In summary, our 164-page report provides you with the following knowledge:



• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 2 segmentations of the Cyber Insurance market, with forecasts for 3 Company Sizes and 5 Industry Verticals, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 5 regional and 7 key national markets- See forecasts for the Cyber Insurance market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Germany, France, the UK, China, India and Japan.

• Stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Cyber Insurance market

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else:

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Cyber Insurance market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Get our report todayCyber Insurance Market Report 2017-2027: Forecasts, Segmentation and Analysis by Company Size (Small, Medium and Large), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT Services & Others) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Allianz Group

Allianz SE

American International Group, INC.

Aon Plc

Axel Springer

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.

Beazley Group

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group

Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC

Chubb Limited

Core

Cover-More

CyberScout

Cymmetria, Ltd.

Deutsche Bank

Dyn Inc.

Equifax Inc.

Formula E

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd

Here

Hiscox

Hiscox Limited

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

Insureon

Ironshore Inc.

JP Morgan

KENNA SECURITY, INC.

Kono Insurance Limited

Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society

Lloyd's of London

MAA Takaful Berhad

Markel Corporation

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Mayfair Group

McLane Company

Münchener Rückversicherungs AG

National Indemnity Company

New York Stock Exchange

Philadelphia Consolidated Holding Corp.

Portus Consulting

Postbank

RiskSense, Inc

RSA Insurance Group PLC

Rural Community Insurance Services

SafeBreach Inc.

SentinelOne

Symantec Corporation

Talbot

The Chubb Corporation

The QBE Insurance Group

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Travelers Companies Inc.

Two Sigma Insurance Quantified, LP

Two Sigma Investments, LP

Unirobe Meeùs Groep

Wells Fargo & Company

XL Catlin

XL Group Ltd.

Zurich American Insurance Company

Zurich Insurance Group

