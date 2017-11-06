Leading Visual Analytics Company to Highlight Benefits of Single, Visual Analytics Platform for IoT and Streaming Data Analysis



SAN MATEO, Calif., 2017-11-06 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia Data, provider of the first native visual analytics software for big data, today announced the company will present at Big Data London, the United Kingdom's largest data and analytics event, on November 16, 2017. The seminar, "Real-Time Analytics for IoT and Streaming Data," will offer insight into how businesses have benefitted from having the ability to successfully analyze both historical and real-time data to garner competitive, game-changing business benefits.



IoT data has proliferated to the point of near ubiquity. The challenge for companies today is managing and analyzing the data and the applications it feeds. Today's IoT mandates the ability to perform not only real-time monitoring of streaming data, but also historical analysis to seamlessly gain deeper data discovery via visualizations. This enables the business analyst community the ability to take advantage of the data. To improve the efficiency of this process, organizations are best served by performing both historical and real-time analysis on one modern BI and visual analytics platform for use by a broader analytical user base.



What: Informative seminar discussing how continuous insights can be readily gained from IoT data in a single, secure, analytics platform running within next-generation, big data environments like Apache Hadoop, Apache Kafka, and S3.



Who: Duncan Paul, vice president of EMEA, Arcadia Data



When: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 1:10 p.m. GMT



Where: Big Data LDN, Self-Service Analytics Theater



Learn more about the Arcadia Data visual analytics for the Internet of Things, or learn more about how Arcadia Data can help you get more insight from all your data all the time through its powerful visualization capabilities, by visiting here.



About Arcadia Data Arcadia Data provides the first native visual analytics software that runs within modern data platforms for the scale, flexibility, performance and security users need to glean meaningful and real-time business insights and design data-centric applications in the era of big data and IoT. Arcadia Enterprise is purpose-built to analyze large volumes of data without moving it, filling the gap between self-service BI and advanced analytics for use cases like cyber security, connected devices, and customer intelligence. The Arcadia Data platform is deployed by some of the world's leading brands, including Procter & Gamble, HPE, Royal Bank of Canada, Kaiser Permanente and Neustar. To learn more, visit www.arcadiadata.com.



Follow Arcadia Data at @ArcadiaData.



Press Contact: Susan Rojo Email: susan@arcadiadata.com Phone: (415) 680-3535