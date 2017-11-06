Pioneering cannabis industry law firm to open offices in the European Union and Latin America



DENVER, 2017-11-06 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoban Law Group (HLG) continues its pioneering trend in the cannabis industry with an international expansion of multiple offices. Four offices will open in the European Union by late fall and two offices in Latin America by spring of 2018. The need for this international expansion has been created by existing client needs in the rapidly evolving global cannabis marketplace. HLG has been working internationally for several years, including advising numerous international governments on cannabis policy and facilitating international business transactions in this space. HLG's international offices will deal primarily with structured finance, M&A activity, worldwide trade, regulatory law, and equity placement exclusively in the cannabis industry.



"HLG steps in to global markets quickly as our direct work with government officials on policy and regulation has kept us in this important global curve," said Managing Partner Robert Hoban. "We have accepted the challenge of being global cannabis industry leaders & experts and will work with strategic partners, such as New Frontier Data, to move the industry forward across six countries."



In 2009, HLG represented Denver's first wave of dispensaries. They won the landmark case (Frasher v. Centennial, 2009) in Colorado that paved the way for the nation's first statewide regulated commercial cannabis system. HLG established itself as Colorado's (2010) and the nation's (2013) first full-time, full-service cannabis industry law firm. HLG continues to break barriers in the industry and is now the first law firm to expand internationally with its entire client base consisting of cannabis industry operators.



North American HLG News: Going Public and Private Equity HLG's North American corporate practice group has seen enormous growth in recent years. Handling private equity placement, M&A, transactional conveyance, and other securities-related work for a number of years, HLG announces that Andrew Telsey has joined the firm. Telsey is an experienced securities attorney who has taken more cannabis companies public than any other attorney in the U.S. He brings a wide range of expertise to HLG and will provide its present and prospective clients with unparalleled expertise surrounding public offerings in the cannabis space.



"Combining the firm's corporate practice, with our intellectual property and tax practice groups will position our firm's client's to succeed at the highest levels in this international marketplace," Robert Hoban added.



About Hoban Law Group



Hoban Law Group is the nation's only full-service cannabis business ("cannabusiness") law firm, servicing all legal medical and adult use cannabis. Formed in 2009, Hoban Law Group is the nation's largest and most experienced cannabis business law firm, providing expert commercial legal advice to its clients in the various regulated marijuana dispensary systems, the industrial hemp industry, and the related ancillary and financial services space. Hoban Law Group has attorneys in every state and territory where legalization has occurred.



