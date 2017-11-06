KONE OYJ: KONE listed as one of the best employers in the world by Forbes

KONE Corporation, press release, November 6, 2017

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been recognized as one of the best employers in the world by business magazine Forbes. KONE ranked as 73rd in the Global 2000: World's Best Employers list.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the world by Forbes. We want KONE to be a great place work, and that is why we strive to inspire and develop our employees to deliver great results. This listing shows that our continued commitment to our employees' wellbeing and professional development is appreciated by both current and potential employees," says Susanne Skippari, Executive Vice President for Human Resources.

Being a great place to work has been one of KONE's strategic targets for years. One of the ways in which KONE works towards this target is by having a strong focus on competence development and leadership competencies. All KONE employees are encouraged to create individual development plans, and KONE supports its employees in building their skills through an extensive global learning program.

More than 360,000 global recommendations were analyzed to create the World's Best Employers list. Employees were asked to rate their own employer and their likelihood of recommending their employer to a friend or family member. They were also asked to recommend other companies they admired.

KONE employs more than 52,000 people and over half of the employees are in the field every day, serving customers in over 60 countries.

The World's Best Employers list can be seen at https://www.forbes.com/world-best-employers/list/ (https://www.forbes.com/world-best-employers/list/).

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion, and at the end of the year over 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

