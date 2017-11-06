Sharing JCB strategy with 200 partner companies from 27 countries and territories
|(At the Plenary Session) Ichiro Hamakawa, President & CEO, JCB Co., Ltd.; Chairman & CEO, JCB International Co., Ltd.
|(At the Plenary Session)
TOKYO, Nov 6, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., the only global payment brand based in Japan, and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), international operations subsidiary, today announce 15th JCB World Conference was held in Taipei, Taiwan, on November 1 and 2 2017. About 500 people from around 200 companies and financial institutions from 27 countries and territories participated in the conference.
JCB World Conference is a biennial event held since 1988 to share JCB strategy and strengthen relationships with JCB partners all over the world. Speakers at 15th JCB World Conference included the Deputy Director General of the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Director General of the Tourism Bureau in Taiwan, representatives from leaders in the variety of industry in France, Denmark, and Japan, and top executives from JCB itself.
Title:
Position and Company:
Speaker:
JCB Strategy: Two Years in Review
President & CEO, JCB Co., Ltd.; Chairman & CEO, JCB International Co., Ltd.
Ichiro Hamakawa
Keynote Address: Cashless Transaction Policies in Taiwan
Deputy Director General, Banking Bureau, Financial Supervisory Commission Republic of China (Taiwan)
Li Chun Wang
Theme Speech: Taiwan Tourism 2020
Director General, Tourism Bureau, Ministry ofTransportation and Communications, R.O.C. (Taiwan)
Joe Y. Chou
JCB Speech: The Role of JCB in Japan Tourism - Providing Unique Value for Tourists to Japan
Executive Vice President, Brand Marketing Department, JCB Co., Ltd.
Hiro Sugiyama
Theme Speech: The Magic Combination to Shape the Future of Payments
CEO, IDEMIA (France) (previously known as OT-Morpho)
Didier Lamouche
Theme Speech: Next Generation Payments The mobile journey
CEO, Dankort
Nets Denmark
Jeppe Juul-Andersen
Theme Speech: LINE SMART PORTAL and a World Actualized with LINE Pay
CEO, LINE Corporation (Japan)
Takeshi Idezawa
JCB Speech: Evolution of Payment Technologies Delivering unique value
Executive Vice President, Brand Infrastructure & Technologies Department, JCB Co., Ltd.
Tac Watanabe
About JCB
JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. Currently, JCB cards are accepted globally and issued in 23 countries and territories. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/
Note: Statistics about JCB are as of March 2017.
Contact
JCB Co., Ltd.
Kumiko Kida
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp
Source: JCB
Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.