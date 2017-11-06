(At the Plenary Session) Ichiro Hamakawa, President & CEO, JCB Co., Ltd.; Chairman & CEO, JCB International Co., Ltd.

TOKYO, Nov 6, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., the only global payment brand based in Japan, and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), international operations subsidiary, today announce 15th JCB World Conference was held in Taipei, Taiwan, on November 1 and 2 2017. About 500 people from around 200 companies and financial institutions from 27 countries and territories participated in the conference.JCB World Conference is a biennial event held since 1988 to share JCB strategy and strengthen relationships with JCB partners all over the world. Speakers at 15th JCB World Conference included the Deputy Director General of the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Director General of the Tourism Bureau in Taiwan, representatives from leaders in the variety of industry in France, Denmark, and Japan, and top executives from JCB itself.Title:Position and Company:Speaker:JCB Strategy: Two Years in ReviewPresident & CEO, JCB Co., Ltd.; Chairman & CEO, JCB International Co., Ltd.Ichiro HamakawaKeynote Address: Cashless Transaction Policies in TaiwanDeputy Director General, Banking Bureau, Financial Supervisory Commission Republic of China (Taiwan)Li Chun WangTheme Speech: Taiwan Tourism 2020Director General, Tourism Bureau, Ministry ofTransportation and Communications, R.O.C. (Taiwan)Joe Y. ChouJCB Speech: The Role of JCB in Japan Tourism - Providing Unique Value for Tourists to JapanExecutive Vice President, Brand Marketing Department, JCB Co., Ltd.Hiro SugiyamaTheme Speech: The Magic Combination to Shape the Future of PaymentsCEO, IDEMIA (France) (previously known as OT-Morpho)Didier LamoucheTheme Speech: Next Generation Payments The mobile journeyCEO, DankortNets DenmarkJeppe Juul-AndersenTheme Speech: LINE SMART PORTAL and a World Actualized with LINE PayCEO, LINE Corporation (Japan)Takeshi IdezawaJCB Speech: Evolution of Payment Technologies Delivering unique valueExecutive Vice President, Brand Infrastructure & Technologies Department, JCB Co., Ltd.Tac WatanabeAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. Currently, JCB cards are accepted globally and issued in 23 countries and territories. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/Note: Statistics about JCB are as of March 2017.ContactJCB Co., Ltd.Kumiko KidaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.