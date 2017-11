Renewables developer Renova has broken ground on a 21.6 MW (DC) solar plant in central Honshu, Japan.The Tokyo-based company - which also develops wind and biomass projects - closed financing on the installation with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in September. The PV array will span 68 hectares of land in the industrial city of Yokkaichi, Mie prefecture, near Nagoya. It will be connected to the grid ...

