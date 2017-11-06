PISCATAWAY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Opengear (www.opengear.com), a leading provider of critical infrastructure management solutions through advanced console servers, remote management, monitoring, and cellular out-of-band products, is proud to announce it has received the 2018 Emerging Vendor Networking & Security Business Unit (NSBU) Award from Ingram Micro Inc., the world's largest wholesale technology distributor. Presented during Ingram Micro Experience 2018, the win celebrates the increasing demand and brand awareness within the IT channel for network resilience solutions.

The annual event, hosted by Agency Ingram Micro, was held on October 27 in Anaheim, Calif. "Vendor of the Year" awards were given to companies across cloud, consumer technology, advanced solutions and consumer and global markets. The winning partners were evaluated across a variety of criteria and key performance indicators, including collaboration, marketing and sales.

"The channel is home to tens of thousands of incredible and innovative organizations that realize the business value in going-to-market with Ingram Micro," said Jennifer Anaya, vice president, marketing, Ingram Micro. "We are honored to present the Emerging Vendor Networking & Security Business Unit Award to Opengear for going above and beyond with Ingram Micro to better serve the needs of our channel partners and help their end-customers achieve their business goals faster and with greater engagement and accountability."

"Ingram Micro, with more than 40,000 resellers across the United States, is an essential partner for Opengear's channel growth," said Todd Rychecky, VP Sales Americas, Opengear. "Working with Ingram Micro has quickly allowed us to reach more resellers, and to successfully show them why Opengear's best-in-breed solutions for out-of-band management provide value to their customers. We're proud to have our success recognized by Ingram Micro and the NSBU Award."

About Opengear

Founded in 2004, Opengear delivers next generation intelligent solutions for managing critical IT and communications infrastructure. Opengear's solutions, featuring embedded Smart OOB™ technology, equip our customers' networks with intelligent automation and bulletproof resilience, enabling them to optimize technical operations and secure business continuity. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with a manufacturing facility in Utah, R&D operations in Australia and Silicon Valley, and sales offices in Europe, Asia and the USA. For more information, please visit www.opengear.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you Realize the Promise of Technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

