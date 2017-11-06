Lianlian Pay Brings Latest Cross-Border Payment Solution to Money 20/20

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Chinese mobile payment company Lianlian Pay has presented its latest cross-border payment solution at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, serving global branding money transfer organizations, international payment companies and e-Commerce and service provider platforms based on its dynamic, optimized core payout product.

"We have attended this world's largest FinTech event sharing our insights on the rise of Chinese Fintech. It is a perfect platform for us developing new business opportunities, strengthening partnerships," said Arthur, President of Lianlian Pay at Money 20/20.

Cross-border collection enables fast, dynamic payment scenarios

Lianlian Pay's signature solution offers flexible fund settlements helping traderswith foreign exchange (FX) and RMB disbursement, while supporting both individual and corporate beneficiaries with full coverage of Chinese banks in various business scenarios with key benefits in visibility, real-time offering, full value deposits, easy integration and risk-based control.

The payout user experience in cross-border payment is much faster with Lianlian Pay's optimized payout engine - banks are dynamically selected to process incoming funds to eliminate fund-receiving bottlenecks, with proper and efficient disbursement network/partner selections expeditingthe clearing process.

Lianlian Pay Embraces the Growing Cross-border Payment Market

Licensed since 2011, Lianlian Pay now has more than 150 million registered users. The company is capable to direct debits and credits to all Chinese banks and its direct connection with top banks covers 98 percent ofbank accounts.

A sponsor for the 2016 and 2017 editions of Money 20/20, Lianlian Pay will continue to sponsor Money 20/20 2018, helping the international marketplace to discover and seize opportunities brought by China's rapid economic development while promoting better understanding of Chinese law, regulations and market discipline.

"As Chinese cross-border e-commerce boasts tremendous opportunities for both domestic and international partners,Lianlian Pay is committed to making money transfers in China-related corridors simple, inexpensive, fast and secure," Arthur said.

About Lianlian Pay

Founded in 2003, Lianlian Yintong Electronic Payment Co., Ltd (Lianlian Pay) is a leading Chinesenon-banking, third-party payment service provider. The company's cross-border payment solution now supports settlements of 19 currencies and enjoys direct connection and comprehensive service from all the major Chinesebanks. The company offers services including cross-border clearing & settlement, FX and currency exchange, local regulatory filing & declaration, RMB disbursement and online RMB acquisitions.

More information: http://www.lianlianpay.com/international