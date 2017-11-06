Tinyclues, provider of a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-first marketing solution, today announced its launch in North America.

Tinyclues, launched in 2013, has been expanding rapidly in Europe out of London and Paris, where brands such as Club Med, Lacoste, Manor, Thomas Cook and Voyages-sncf.com, are among those boosting campaign revenues with Tinyclues. The nimble, AI-first marketing solution redefines the way marketers target and interact with consumers. Brands that integrate Tinyclues with their existing campaign management or email solutions are reporting campaign revenue increases of between 30 and 240 percent, versus traditional targeting and campaign planning methods.

"North American consumers are receiving ever more communications from brands, which makes it hard for marketers to earn engagement and grow campaign revenues," said David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. "Tinyclues' AI-first marketing platform predicts future buyers with incredible accuracy, allowing brands to present highly relevant product offers to audiences, cut through the noise and win engagement."

Bessis continued: "Launching in North America is an exciting step in the growth of Tinyclues. We're impressed by the enthusiasm our solution is generating in the United States and in Canada, as brands seek to drive customer engagement and revenue with an AI-first solution designed around their real business needs."

In January 2018, Tinyclues will showcase its AI-first marketing solution at NRF's Retail Big Show in New-York and will unveil its most recent successes in North America.

Using the Tinyclues Deep AI marketing platform, leading brands can:

Easily find the future buyers for any product or category of products, even in the absence of explicit intent

Increase revenue by 49 percent on average by outperforming existing campaigns and by creating new campaigns with high potential

Optimize cross-channel potential with intelligent fatigue management based on real propensities to buy

Build and orchestrate the marketing agenda

Tinyclues believes that by 2020, AI will have redefined how B2C marketers interact with their customers by taking guesswork and grind out of the equation. Launching in North America will help Tinyclues to continue to lead this market and execute upon this vision.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first marketing solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues' ground-breaking solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to identify future buyers for any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, Rue du Commerce, Vente-privee, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf.com and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 500 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile notifications, direct mail, call centers or Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics.

