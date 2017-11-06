Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2017) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce it has received official documentation from the Zambian Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development confirming the renewal of Exploration Licence 12124-HQ-LEL ("12124") has been granted.

12124 is valid through December 23, 2018 with an available renewal for a further three years. This renewal extends 12124 for one year longer than originally anticipated by Midnight Sun (see news release dated October 23, 2017).

Private Placement

The Company announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,100,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company for a period of twelve months from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.45. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to fund exploration on the Solwezi Group of Licenses as well as general working capital. The Company intends to close the Offering as soon as practicable.

Brett Richards, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has committed to participate in the private placement as the lead order, personally subscribing for $250,000 worth of units.

The Offering, including the future issuance of the Common Shares and Warrants, is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MINIGHT SUN MINING

Brett A. Richards - President & Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Al Fabbro

Lead Director

Tel: +1 604-351-8850

Brett A. Richards

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 905-449-1500

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

These securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, the expected completion of the Offering, and the expected use of proceeds are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in the price of gold, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

You can view previous News Releases on the website: www.midnightsunmining.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES