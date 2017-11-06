Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2017) - OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. (TSXV: OS) (the "Company" or "Osprey") is pleased to announce assay results from the first 7 holes of its 18 hole, 3,044 metre ("m") drill program at the Company's Goldenville Property ("Goldenville"), located in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. Notable initial assay results include hole G17-04 which returned multiple intervals with elevated gold values, including a near surface intercept of 16.14 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 0.60 m within a broader zone of 10.0 m of 1.11 g/t gold starting at 10m downhole, and hole G17-01 which returned 1.25 g/t gold over 7.10 m starting at a downhole depth of 61.60 m. Hole GT17-05 returned 9.65 g/t gold over 1.10 m starting at a downhole depth of 49.4 m.

Initial results from the first holes submitted and assayed are available below in Table 1, with collar location data in Table 2. In addition, a map of drilling on the property can be seen below in Figure 1, and at the Company's website (www.ospreygold.com).

Company President Cooper Quinn said, "We are pleased to have encountered significant gold mineralization consistent with our existing resource in our first few drill holes at Goldenville. With our current NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 2,800,000 tonnes at 3.20 g/t gold for 288,000 ounces of gold (2,800,000 tonnes at 4.96 g/t gold for 447,000 ounces of gold uncapped) the objective of this initial drill program was to; 1) test for possible resource expansion of the existing inferred resource with both infill holes within the resource envelope and step out holes along strike to the east, where the structure remains open; 2) increase the Company's confidence in the existing resource with greater drill density within the known resource area. These initial holes begin to deliver on these objectives, and only tested 450m of the broader 2.0km Goldenville Anticline structure. We look forward to additional results from subsequent holes that tested the structure an additional 750m to the east along strike past the Bluenose Shaft area, and 150 m beyond any previous drilling on the south limb of the Goldenville Anticline. Additional pending drill assay results also include holes drilled at the Mitchell Lake Zone, which is 3.5km west of the main Goldenville Zone on a parallel structure which had returned encouraging results from limited historic drilling but seen limited follow up by prior operators. We are pleased with these initial results and look forward to compiling this data with additional pending assays as we work toward formulating a plan for a second phase of drilling."

Holes G17-01 to G17-04 were drilled from west to east, starting in the central portion of the Goldenville anticline, near the historic Wellington shaft. These holes were drilled to the south, and targeted near-surface veins on the shallow dipping north limb along an interpreted northwest trending chute of potentially thicker mineralized argillite, which correlates to an extension of veins mined down dip in the Wellington Mine. The north limb of the Goldenville anticline was subject to less historic mining than the south limb, due to the shallow dipping nature of the veins. The mineralized intercepts in these holes occur within bedding parallel quartz veins, as well as lower grade mineralization within the argillite and greywacke host rocks. Holes G17-05 and G-17-06 targeted an interpreted parallel structure along strike to the east, closer to the anticline hinge zone.

Hole G17-07 was drilled to the north, on the south limb of the structure to intercept the interpreted argillite zone targeted on G17-05 and G17-06 dipping southeast on the southern, more steeply dipping, side of the anticline. Hole G17-07 intersected a significant 20 m thickness of sulphide-rich argillite with extensive quartz veining, with 72% of the samples returning elevated gold assays. Two additional holes were drilled to test different parts of this thick argillite unit during the program, with assays still pending.

Table 1 - Drill results from 2014 Exploration Program

Hole ID From To Width Au (g/t) G17-1 39.30 39.90 0.60 2.21 G17-1 61.60 68.70 7.10 1.21 incl 64.20 65.00 0.80 6.46 G17-2 3.10 3.90 0.80 5.32 G17-2 94.40 94.90 0.50 1.75 G17-3 59.90 60.90 1.00 4.74 G17-4 9.00 25.60 16.60 0.84 incl 10.00 20.00 10.00 1.11 incl 10.00 10.60 0.60 16.14 G17-4 56.00 59.00 3.00 0.73 G17-4 76.20 77.40 1.20 1.15 G17-4 87.80 89.80 2.00 3.06 incl 88.80 89.80 1.00 5.95 G17-5 6.00 6.80 0.80 8.59 G17-5 49.40 50.50 1.10 9.65 G17-6 23.85 24.90 1.05 2.79 G17-6 61.00 73.00 12.00 0.59 incl 61.80 66.20 4.40 1.34 incl 61.80 62.70 0.90 5.41 G17-6 98.00 100.00 2.00 0.58 incl 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.99 G17-7 8.50 10.10 1.60 0.56 incl 9.60 10.10 0.50 1.49

1. True widths are unknown, but should be approximated by these results. Holes drilled from the north have intercepts largely perpendicular to bedding and observed core axis angles for all holes were approximately perpendicular. Holes drilled from the south have core angles averaging approximately 45 degrees.

Results noted in the table above represent the first 7 holes logged and submitted for analysis. Core samples from an additional eight holes drilled at the Goldenville Zone and three holes drilled at the Mitchell Lake Zone have been submitted for laboratory analysis and will be reported as they become available.

Figure 1 - 2017 Goldenville Drill Collar Locations