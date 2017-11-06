AEVI Appoints Mike Camerling as Managing Director to Head Company's Growth

PADERBORN, Germany, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mike Camerling, AEVI's former Director Marketplace, has been appointed President and Managing Director AEVI taking leadership of AEVI with immediate effect.

"Nelson Holzner has decided to leave the company to pursue an external opportunity and we wish him well with his new venture," explains Reinhard Rabenstein, Chief Technology Officer Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf and Chairman of the AEVI Advisory Board. "We thank Nelson for his contributions and look forward to Mike leading our next exciting growth phase."

Combining a wealth of experience in both retail and payments, Mike is keen to get going in his new role. "AEVI has developed fantastic propositions for acquirers globally. We now have to focus on helping customers to determine and implement their new strategy, using value-added apps and services and upgrading their payments infrastructure. It is an exciting new world and I could not wish for a better team to support this," says Mike Camerling, President and Managing Director at AEVI.

AEVI's vision is a truly open ecosystem where banks and acquirers can choose any combination of value added apps, services and payment solutions suitable for their customers without being locked into a single vendor or device. Allowing for a new, more granular, approach to the merchant base through tailored services, will drive innovation and improve the loyalty and stickiness between the bank and their merchants.

During recent months AEVI has announced key global partnerships and established a strong presence in the Americas.

About AEVI

AEVI brings acquirers closer to their merchants, and merchants closer to their consumers, with an open Ecosystem that combines apps, payment services and a multi-vendor selection of payment devices. Selecting from a marketplace of high-quality apps and services, Acquirers can quickly create differentiated, innovative SmartPOS solutions under their own brands. Our centralized payments as a service platform eliminates obstacles, and helps Acquirers simplify the complex payment landscape with a single integration and access to a comprehensive suite of cloud-based, back office reporting tools for enhanced control and flexibility. We welcome Acquirers, App Solution Partners and Hardware Vendors to build on our vision of an open, collaborative payments Ecosystem.

For more information, visit: www.aevi.com

AEVI International GmbH is a subsidiary company of Diebold Nixdorf and is headquartered in Germany with operations in the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

