

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Samuel Adams has released the 10th iteration of Utopias, a barrel-aged beer that is brewed only every two years by the brewing company. The latest batch of the rare beer boasts an alcohol by volume or ABV content of 28 percent, making it illegal in twelve states.



'At 28% ABV, the 2017 batch of Utopias is reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness,' Samuel Adams said in a blog post.



Only 68 wooden casks of Utopias were created in 2017. Thus, only roughly 13,000 bottles of the beer, priced at $199 per bottle, will hit shelves nationwide.



The high alcohol content of the beer makes it illegal in twelve states - Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.



New this year, the beer was aged in Aquavit barrels, 'a Scandinavian spirit with distinct flavor from spices and herbs, primarily caraway or dill.'



The final 2017 blend of beer was created by sampling and blending barrel-aged beer, including 24-year-old Triple Bock and a 17-year-old Millennium, as well as previous Utopias vintages, Kosmic Mother Funk, and a variety of barrel-aged blends.



After the blend was finalized, the brewers finished some of the 2017 Utopias in Moscat barrels, a wine known for its slightly smoky character.



According to Samuel Adams, the first bottles of Utopias bottles can be found in the hands of the company's own employees. Since Utopias was first released, each bottle number corresponds with when each employee was hired, making Founder and Brewer Jim Koch number 1 and Brewer Dean Gianocostas number 2.



