EDEN, a joint venture between EREN Renewable Energy and EDF Energies Nouvelles, has installed three solar power plants in India amounting to 87 MW. The JV now operates 200 MW capacity in India.

French developers EREN Renewable Energy (EREN RE) and EDF Energies Nouvelles, a unit of France-based power utility EDF, have commissioned three solar plants with a combined capacity of 87 MW in the Indian states of Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

The projects are held via EDEN, the companies' solar PV joint venture, which develops, builds and operates solar energy projects in India.

The two power plants UTT1 and UTT2 of 36 MW each are situated in the State of Uttarakhand located ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...