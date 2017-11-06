Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exhange Release 06 November 2017 at 16.45





The Board of Directors of Digitalist Group Plc has approved the Corporate Governance Statement for 2016.



The Statement is attached in this release.





CFO Hans Parvikoski, Tel. + 358 40 586 6154, hans.parvikoski@digitalistgroup.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651716