International Process Plants and BCMC to Supply 30kta Chlor-Alkali Plant Complex to SR Group Bangladesh

IPP and BCMC agree to supply a 30kta Chlor-Alkali plant to AMEX Export Import and End User SR Group Bangladesh

PRINCETON JUNCTION, New Jersey, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International Process Plants and Equipment Corp. (IPP) announced today that along with its partner Bluestar (Beijing) Chemical Machinery Co. Ltd. (BCMC), a unit of ChemChina, has signed agreements to provide a brand new Chlor-Alkali production complex yielding 30,000 tons/yr of 32% caustic soda and downstream/derivative product manufacturing to AMEX Export Import Inc. and its end-user client, SR Chemical Group for their Bogra, Bangladesh project.

"IPP is delighted to serve as the plant supplier for the Chlor-Alkali plant, along with our partner/technology provider BCMC. SR Group and AMEX will benefit from IPP's forty years of global experience supplying cost effective chemical plants. IPP is now able to offer new, reconditioned, and used chlor-alkali plants to the global industry. This is our first foray into providing new, bespoke Chlor-Alkali plants with world-class membrane electrolysis technology. The plant is being designed and built to exactly meet SR Group's needs and at a fraction of the cost of other technology," said Ross Gale, Director of Acquisitions and New Plant Sales at IPP. "Utilizing our global experience along with BCMC's experience of designing and building over 100 membrane electrolysis plants using its Bipolar Membrane Electrolysis Technology, we anticipate a very cost effective and a market-leading delivery time of the equipment to the end user, SR Group," added Mr. Gale.

Over the next eight to ten months, AMEX will work with IPP and BCMC to oversee and manage design, production, deliveries, as well as provide trade finance services for a state-of-the-art chemical production facility to be constructed in Bangladesh.

"SR Chemical Group is proud to bring the latest technology in caustic soda production to Bangladesh. The new facility will create over 500 jobs and will provide significant economic impact to the area surrounding plant's location," stated Mr. Asif Rabbani the Group's Managing Director. "We are very pleased to work with AMEX and its international suppliers, IPP and BCMC who were chosen based on their proven international track record, experience with plant construction, proprietary technology, quick delivery, and competitive pricing," added Mr. Rabbani.

"We are honored to be part of this important multi-national project," stated Alexander M. Gordin, managing director of Broad Street Capital Group and Chairman of AMEX Export Import. "While the project is highly complex from the trade finance, project management and logistics perspectives, this assignment fits squarely into the Develop, Finance, Supply and Insure framework, which serves as the foundation of the Broad Street Capital Group's mission," added Mr. Gordin.

About International Process Plants & Equipment Corp. (IPP). International Process Plants and Equipment Corp. engages in buying and selling new, used and surplus process plants and equipment, as well as industrial real estate properties. The company focuses on buying and selling assets in the chemical, petrochemical, fertilizer, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, refining, paper, polymers, artificial fibers, and power generation industries worldwide. It sells complete process plants/power plants including the land for operation in place; process plants/units for relocation; and individual process equipment, including surplus, new/unused, rebuilt, reglassed, and used/second hand equipment. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Princeton Junction, New Jersey USA with offices and infrastructure in thirteen countries including the United Kingdom, China, India, Egypt, Russia, and Romania. For more information, visit www.ippe.com, or contact Scott Phillips, Global Resource Director at ScottP@ippe.com +1-609-586-8004.

About Bluestar (Beijing) Chemical Machinery Company Ltd. (BCMC). A unit of the largest chemical company in China, ChemChina, BCMC takes "Develop Chinese ion exchange membrane electrolyzers, and contribute to surpass world advanced technology" as its mission, and is the only professional company that can develop, design, and manufacture ion membrane electrolyzers and provide complete Bipolar Ion Membrane Electrolysis technology and downstream chlorine chemical plants. Over 70% of all Chlor-Alkali plants in China utilize BCMC's equipment and technology. For more information, visit http://www.bcmc.chemchina.com/bhjen/index.htm.

About SR Group. SR Group(www.srgroup-bd.com) is one of the biggest & leading conglomerates of Bangladesh since 1978. Now, the group is running 17 units of Telecom, Transport, Logistic, Restaurant, Garment Accessories, Food Processing, FMCG, CNG Processing, Chemical, Information Technology, and Mobile Finance successfully, with over 5,000 employees.

About AMEX Export Import Inc. & Broad Street Capital Group. Since 1988 AMEX (www.amexexim.com) has been a reliable partner in countless export-import and export management transactions in over 40 countries. Broad Street Capital Group (www.broadstreetcap.com) is an international private merchant bank, which since 1988 has served several foreign governments, multiple state-owned companies, as well as SMEs in emerging markets. The firm's current advisory and export management portfolio exceeds $630 million.For more information, please visit www.broadstreetcap.com,or contact Rustem Tursynov at info@broadstreetcap.com.