POWAY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO, Dave Massey, appeared on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, detailing a number of impressive developments the company has recently announced.

Massey outlined the agreement made with a national home improvement chain and expressed his satisfaction with the fact that it was the customer service reputation of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation that closed the deal. Massey further announced the company had accepted the resignation due to retirement, of one of the Board of Directors members and expressed optimism for the "new, young and aggressive" group of people coming in, including a soon-to-be-announced new President.

Massey also announced the company is retiring 10 million shares of stock, to "further enhance the value of our stock to our shareholders."

The interview also highlighted a recent LOI for a major acquisition that is poised to open up new sources of revenue for the company overall. The complete interview can be seen at https://vimeo.com/241111921

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

